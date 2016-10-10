Clock is ticking to register to vote

Time is running out to register to vote ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Tuesday is the deadline for Manatee County residents to register to vote or change party affiliation. Residents can register either by visiting the supervisor of elections website, votemanatee.com, or the office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Suite 108, Bradenton. The office will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. If a registration is postmarked with Tuesday’s date, it will also be eligible.
As of Monday morning, there are 227,208 registered voters in the county, with 99,303 Republicans, 70,210 as Democrats and 57,695 as others, according to the supervisor of elections website.
Due to Hurricane Matthew, some Floridians have been calling on Gov. Rick Scott to extend the voter registration deadline. But when Scott refused to do so, Florida Democrats filed a lawsuit asking for the deadling to be extended by a week.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Monday, Oct. 24 and will run for 13 days. Early voting will end Saturday, Nov. 5. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-30 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 5.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
