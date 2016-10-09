Traffic accident causes delays Sunday morning on Manatee Avenue

A two-vehicle crash in the 3900 block of Manatee Avenue West near the Westgate Shopping Center in Bradenton shut down traffic for about 30 minutes late Sunday morning, but occupants of both vehicles appear to have escaped serious injury.
Witnesses told officers with the Bradenton Police Department that a woman driving east on Manatee Avenue West in a dark grey Mazda sports utility vehicle ran the red light at 39th Street West and struck a black Ford van that was coming into the intersection, causing her vehicle to roll over, said Bradenton Police Department Sgt. Joe Kelly who was on the scene of the accident.
The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m., Kelly said.
The driver of the Mazda, who was not immediately identified, will more than likely be cited for running a red light, Kelly said.
“A lady rolled her vehicle but everyone is OK,” Kelly added. “They transported the lady who rolled her vehicle but she was awake when they got her out.”
Comments