Lakewood Ranch man faces DUI manslaughter charge

A Lakewood Ranch man has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a fatal accident early Sunday morning on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.
Gregory P. Miller, 44, was traveling southbound on I-75 near the Big Bend Road exit around 4:15 a.m. when his Honda Ridgeline struck a tow truck driver who was standing outside of his vehicle on the right shoulder of the road, according to information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troy E. Maguire, 48, of Ruskin was pronounced dead at the scene. Maguire’s tow truck was one of three at the scene loading cars that had been pulled over for racing on I-75, according to the FHP.
There were no other injuries reported at the scene. The accident closed all southbound lanes of I-75 until 9 a.m. Sunday.
Miller has also been charged with DUI property damage and careless driving.
