Lanes closed on I-75 bridge over Manatee River after hole found in roadway

Two lanes are closed on Interstate 75’s JD Young Bridge over the Manatee River after a hole was discovered Saturday afternoon in the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The right and center southbound lanes on the Young Bridge are closed as crews working to complete a safety assessment. Tidewater Preserve Boulevard, which runs under that portion of the bridge has also been partially blocked from traffic for safety reasons.
At 3:30 p.m., southbound traffic was backed up to Moccasin Wallow Road. Those taking alternate routes over the Manatee River and through Bradenton were also causing congestion on the DeSoto and Green bridges.
Troopers were dispatched to the bridge at 12:50 p.m. Saturday after a motorist reported getting flat tire from debris in the roadway, according to Lt. Greg Bueno. When troopers arrived, they discovered a hole in the roadway, which had caused the flat tire.
“We are not a hundred percent certain what caused it,” Bueno said.
The Florida Department of Transportation was made of the situation and will assess the damage to determine the extent of it and what repairs are needed.
Bueno said the road problem was odd occurrence that doesn’t happen every day.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
