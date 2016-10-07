Multiple vehicles burglarized in mobile home park

Manatee Multiple vehicles in a Palmetto mobile home park were burglarized overnight Thursday and Friday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Late Thursday and early Friday, burglars broke into at least three vehicles in the Leisure Lakes mobile home park, 2900 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto.
The three vehicles reported burglarized, two in the 400 block of Tropic Drive and one in the 300 block of Peace Manor, were all unlocked.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 or Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
