Nearly 300 evacuees seek refuge in Manatee shelters

Nearly 300 evacuees from Florida's east coast have sought refuge in Manatee County public shelters as Hurricane Matthew continues to barrel it's way north.
The impacts of Hurricane Matthew in Manatee County have been minimal, according to Sherilyn Burris, Manatee's acting Emergency Management Chief.
"Earlier this morning, the storm tracked a little east, keeping winds further offshore and that makes our weather a lot better than we thought it was going to be," Burris said in an issued statement. "We're not looking at any storm surge and rainfall for the day is projected at less than one inch which is excellent news."
Burris said Manatee County was no longer under a tropical storm watch, but both the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service said a watch remained in effect from Anna Maria Island to the Anclote River north of Tarpon Springs.
Public schools and the Manatee County Judicial Center are closed Friday, but county government offices are open.
Despite overcast skies Friday morning, conditions are expected to begin improving dramatically by early afternoon.
“By afternoon, you will start seem some sunshine,” Bay News 9 meteorologist Mike Clay “There will be drier air coming in later today and for the weekend.”
The strongest wind gust measured at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center as a result of Matthew over the past 24 hours was 26 mph.
Local residents who evacuated to one of the four public shelters Manatee County opened Thursday afternoon, will be asked to go home Friday since the threat of the hurricane has passed, according to county spokesman Nicholas Azzara. Those evacuees who came from outside Manatee County, will move to the shelter at Braden River High School.
Manatee County will remain at a Level 1 activation throughout Friday and residents can call the Citizens Information Center line at 941-748-4501 Friday or Saturday for questions regarding or to report storm-related damage. The CIC number is (941) 748-4501.
