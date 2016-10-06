McDonald’s invites Bradenton police for “Coffee With A Cop”

In conjunction with “National Coffee With A Cop Day,” officers from the Bradenton Police Department have been invited to McDonald’s Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 4711 14th St. W., Bradenton.
“We thank McDonald’s for the invitation to share a cup of coffee and answer questions from the community,” read a release issued by the police department, adding that the mission of the “Coffee With A Cop” program is to “improve trust and build relationships – one cup of coffee at a time.”
McDonald’s will also be holding a “Coffee With A Cop” event from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at its restaurant located at 3631 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Mayor and Police Commissioner Wayne Poston will be on hand for both events, along with command staff and Bradenton police officers, to engage in one-on-one discussions on community issues in an informal environment.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
