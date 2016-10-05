More than you needed to know about red tide testing

Once a small, brownish vial of water gets into the hands of Valeriy Palubok, he pipes the sample into even smaller, two-milliliter compartments to study more closely. One by one, the senior scientist counts each cell of Karenia brevis with eyes glued to a microscope and metal tally counter in hand.
For the past month, the phytoplankton has taken the Gulf Coast by storm. Although it’s naturally occurring, K. brevis can be toxic to marine mammals and humans in large, concentrated amounts.
On Sept. 16, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued a red tide status report after there was a first fish kill call reported at northern Longboat Key. Since then, red tide has spread south to Charlotte County and north to Pinellas in high concentrations, which is one million cells per liter or more.
How it’s done
Along with taking water samples for enterococcus bacteria testing, the Sarasota Department of Health’s Healthy Beaches program, funded through an Environmental Protection Agency grant, also gathers red tide samples from 16 Sarasota County locations to send to Mote Marine Laboratory.
“All year, every week,” said Jennifer Clemente, Sarasota Department of Health’s environmental specialist II.
Bird Key Park is one of the health department’s testing locations. Walking past a few dead fish on the shoreline and through seagrass beds, environmental specialist I David Cobb waded out into thigh-deep water and scooped water into a clear vial and a pink pitcher. The water in the vial would sit on ice for bacteria testing, while the water in the pitcher would be poured into two different sized containers to be sent to two Mote labs—a 20-milliliter container for K. brevis cell count and a one-liter sample to detect the toxicity of these cells.
In the smaller container, Cobb added a few drops of an iodine solution to do knock out four things: kill the K. brevis cells, stain them, make them sink to the bottom of the container and preserve the cells to keep the samples in an archive.
This makes Palubok’s job easier.
“Otherwise live cells, they move quickly,” he said.
While Palubok counts away, downstairs in another lab a sensitive machine sniffs out the toxicity in the cells. The two work in tandem, because the amount of toxicity can help scientists estimate the concentration of cells in the water.
“We can detect toxin in samples before you could ever see it in a microscope,” said Mote staff scientist Mike Henry.
Through a process called high performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectometry—a way to separate the molecules and identify the ratios of the types of toxins—Henry said the device can sense just five cells in a gallon of water, which would be hard to find through the cell-counting, microscope method.
Different types of brevetoxins detected by the machine can show what state the red tide bloom is in. If one type of toxins shows intact cells, it’s a newer bloom. An older bloom can be detected by the brevetoxin released from broken K. brevis cells.
The data collected from these samples will be sent back to the health department, but Mote also works with the FWC and other local agencies to collect separate but similar samples.
A look ahead
Scientists are still working to understand what exact conditions lead to a red tide bloom. But Henry said anyone with a prediction is better off keeping their guess to themselves.
“It’s very, very variable. There’s a lot of things that can affect it,” he said. “It’s hard to predict.”
There are some generalizations of how red tide creeps toward our shores, though.
“Our current understanding is that the blooms initiate offshore at depth,” said Vince Lovko, manager of the phytoplankton ecology program at Mote.
He said they form probably in response to a natural nutrient source, are carried along the bottom currents and pushed up toward shore by a process called upwelling.
Once red tide blooms are formed, Lovko said nutrients closer to shore like fertilizer can possibly make the blooms grow.
“At that point, they can use whatever nutrients are in the water, just like all the other phytoplankton,” he said. “Karenia (brevis) has a little bit of an advantage in that it can use organic nutrients better than some other phytoplankton.”
With the latest data results, Lovko said red tide is still present in high concentrations at three locations; Longboat Key at a high six million cells per liter, with North Lido Beach and Turtle Beach also showing high concentrations.
“Overall, across the board, it was a little bit lower than it was last week,” he said.
Mote reported that there was no respiratory irritation or dead fish at Siesta and Lido beaches.
As Hurricane Matthew approaches the east coast of Florida, storms like Matthew have the potential of disrupting red tide, but it’s still not guaranteed that a weather system will carry red tide away.
Lovko said as the remnants of Hurricane Sandy hit the Gulf Coast in 2012 just as a nasty case of red tide plagued Venice, even with the influx of freshwater and wind, the bloom reformed quickly.
“I don’t think there’s any real reason to expect that a hurricane would make it worse,” Lovko said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
