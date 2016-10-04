Manatee County takes half-cent sales tax campaign on the road

Manatee County government officially has taken its educational campaign about the proposed half-cent sales tax on the road.
At Lakewood Ranch Town Hall on Tuesday, county officials as well as about 20 residents attended the county’s first half-cent sales tax meeting. The meetings will take place in each county commission district and will include sessions for the at-large commissioners over the next couple of weeks.
“We are talking about maintaining what we have,” county spokesman Nick Azzara said during his 20-minute presentation.
Using pictures of existing infrastructure in Manatee County such as roads with ditches and flooded athletic fields, Azzara walked through the process of how the county reached its decision to place the proposed half-cent sales tax on the Nov. 8 ballot. With a potential deficit looming in 2018, the county’s Citizens Financial Structure Advisory Board determined that the sales tax could address the issue.
“It is kind of every road in Manatee County,” Azzara said pointing to a picture of 15th Street East.
During the meetings, which run through Thursday, Oct. 20, commissioners make an opening statement followed by an informational presentation. Following the presentation, voters will be able to direct questions to county staff about the proposed projects that would be funded with the tax.
“We are trying to make sure we answer and cover any questions or thoughts you have on this,” said Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, whose meeting was Tuesday.
Lakewood Ranch resident Jim Emanuelson said he came to Tuesday’s meeting hoping to learn more but was disappointed that there wasn’t an open question-and-answer session at the end.
“I wonder why we want to be increasing the tax rate right now,” he said.
Tuesday’s meeting sold Lakewood Ranch residents Frank and Kathy Black, who moved to Manatee County a little more than a year ago, to vote “yes” for the sales tax.
“You’ve heard a lot on both sides,” Frank Black said. “I was leaning that way but now I know.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Upcoming community meetings begin at 6 p.m.
- Commissioner John Chappie’s meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Manatee Utilities building, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton.
- Commissioner Charles Smith’s meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, at Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth Street W., Palmetto.
- Commissioner Carol Whitmore’s meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.
- Commissioner Robin DiSabatino’s meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, at South Manatee Branch Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton.
- Commissioner Betsy Benac’s meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave E., Bradenton.
- Commissioner Larry Bustle’s meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Rocky Bluff Library at 6750 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton.
