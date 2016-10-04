Sarasota records its fourth case of travel-related Zika virus

Sarasota County has recorded its fourth case of travel-related Zika virus.
Six cases of travel-related Zika were reported on Tuesday with one in Hillsborough County, one in Sarasota County and four involving pregnant women, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Manatee County has had four travel-related cases of Zika, according to the DOH.
Tuesday’s six cases bring the total of travel-related Zika cases in Florida to 718.
There are 139 cases of non travel-related Zika cases in Florida, according to the DOH.
