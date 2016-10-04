Local

October 4, 2016 7:49 AM

Pedestrian killed in crash

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Bradenton

A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday on State Road 64 in Bradenton, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

A truck was headed eastbound on State Road 64 at the 43rd Street Boulevard East intersection around 6:50 a.m. when what looked like an attempted street-crossing turned fatal, according to Lt. James Wilkinson.

This story will be updated.

