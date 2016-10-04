Pedestrian killed in crash

A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday on State Road 64 in Bradenton, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
A truck was headed eastbound on State Road 64 at the 43rd Street Boulevard East intersection around 6:50 a.m. when what looked like an attempted street-crossing turned fatal, according to Lt. James Wilkinson.
Fatal pedestrian crash on EB SR 64 at the 43rd St Blvd E intersection. One lane open, says @BradentonPolice pic.twitter.com/YqYzj6elHO— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse) October 4, 2016
Two right lanes are closed as the investigation will continue for a few hours, says @BradentonPolice pic.twitter.com/3LiNJAxXHN— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse) October 4, 2016
Right now, EB traffic is backed up to 27th @bradentonherald— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse) October 4, 2016
This story will be updated.
