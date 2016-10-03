Local

October 3, 2016 12:27 PM

No swim advisory lifted for 2 beaches

By Claire Aronson

caronson@bradenton.com

Sarasota

Turtle and Nokomis beaches are no longer under a “no swim” advisory.

The advisory, which was issued last Thursday, was lifted Monday.

“All advisories from last week have been lifted,” a news release states. “Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results today that were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state recreational water standards.”

While the “no swim” advisory has been lifted, the red tide advisory signage remains in place until conditions improve, according to the release.

Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson

