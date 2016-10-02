About 100 march against racism along Bradenton’s Riverwalk

Roughly 100 people chanted and waved signs as they marched along Bradenton’s Riverwalk during a peaceful protest for racial equality and against racist signs and flags.
Sunday afternoon’s protest grew out of Wednesday’s incident at Manatee High School when a student brought a Confederate flag to the campus as part of the school’s national pride day as part of Spirit Week. That prompted a Black Lives Matter protest before school started at Manatee on Thursday in addition to protests at other area schools, including Palmetto.
“No More Racism In Our Schools,” “Stand With Manatee Students,” “Black Lives Matter” and “Stop Police Terror” were among the signs held by marchers Sunday in the march that started at the Skatepark and progressed down to the children’s park.
The crowd chanted, “No justice, no peace,” “ Who’se lives matter? black lives matter” Who’se streets? Our streets.” as they marched.
Black Lives Matter Manasota Alliance and ANSWER coalition.org were among organizations represented at the protest march.
Shortly after 1 p.m. Britney Brown, president and founder of the Black Lives Matter Manasota Alliance, spoke to the crowd through an amplifed device and said it was important that they came out to show the younger generation that there are adults who support them and stand behind them.
The crowd was about half students and half adults.
“We are here to raise awareness to what is going on,” Brown said.
When Brown was in school a similar incident to the one at Manatee High did occur, she said.
“I was actually just proud that these students stood up for what they believe in and said, ‘We won’t stand for that,’ “ Brown said.
