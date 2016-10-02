Man shot in Rubonia

A man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being shot outside the Rubonia Social Club on Saturday night.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Duval had left the club and was getting into his vehicle when he was approached by two men, one of whom shot Duval.
The suspects, described as two black men in their 20s, fled the scene. Duval was able to drive himself to the hospital, where he was treated and released, according to the MCSO.
The investigation continues with no arrests at this time. Anyone with information should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
