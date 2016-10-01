Thousands flock to season opening of Bradenton Farmers Market

They left with their fresh produce, some with fresh and natural chicken, beef or seafood and baked goods and perhaps even jewelry, art or other gifts — but regardless what they bought, thousands were happy to see the seasonal return of the Bradenton Farmers Market.
Linda Bakonyi of Bradenton made her way around the produce vendors, slowly but surely filling her shopping bags.
“I’m thrilled that it’s here again,” Bakonyi said. “I got tomatoes, red onions, yellow squash. ... I’m not done yet.”
The fresh, local produce is the main draw to the farmers market for her. She loves the live music, too, she said, as she listened to Trevor Bystrom and Firewater perform during the event.
“I haven’t regularly attended previously, but I’m going to be eating a largely vegetarian diet now,” Bakonyi said.
She said she recently was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and her diet is now an important part of managing her illness.
More than 3,000 people made their way to downtown for the return of the Bradenton Farmers Market on Saturday, according to organizers at Realize Bradenton.
“It’s the best opening day we have ever had,” John Hynal said. “All the vendors have said they have done the best they have done any opening day.”
Hynal was enthusiastically manning the information booth, letting newcomers and returning visitors know what the market had to offer this season. New this year were Bayberry Acres with range-free chicken and Sarasota Beef with grass-fed beef to go with all the fresh produce people purchased, helping make a complete menu.
“It’s been one of the best starts we have ever had,” produce vendor Leonard Buckley said. “A lot of people were buying.”
At the top of most shopping lists Saturday were tomatoes and green beans, he said.
With Saturday also being the start of the month of October, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Sarasota-Manatee was present at the market, helping to raise awareness of the disease and the organization’s efforts to raise money with its annual walk in support of finding a cure.
“We were able to hand out a lot of information,” volunteer Nicole Hill said. “Hopefully, we will have some new walkers this year.”
This year’s Making Strides walk will take place Oct. 22 at the Sarasota Polo Club. Organizers are expecting more than 10,000 people to participate.
“A lot of people were very interested,” Hill said.
The organization also was raffling off a piece of art donated by local artist Brandon Scott that he created live on Saturday while market-goers watched.
“It’s such a great cause that is near and dear to my heart,” Scott said. “There’s a lot of breast cancer in my family.”
Scott, who was also displaying his artwork for sale at the market, had worked with Making Strides before, he said.
“I absolutely love working with the people of Making Strides. They are such energetic people, and they leave you with a great feeling in your heart.”
