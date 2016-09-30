Manatee commission candidates voice concerns on Mosaic in debate

A sinkhole at Mosaic Company’s New Wales phosphate fertilizer manufacturing facility in Mulberry became a topic of discussion Friday during a candidate Forum for the Manatee County Commission District 7 at-large seat.
With the release of 215 million gallons of acidic water into the Floridian Aquifer as Mosaic looks to expand its mining in Manatee County, both candidates vying for the commission seat expressed concerns.
Because Mosaic has an application pending with the county to begin mining nearly 3,600-acre Mosaic Wingate East mine in East Manatee, Commissioner Betsy Benac, a Republican who is running for re-election, could not comment specifically. But she said Mosaic must “understand what caused that, how to prevent that” and whether that is a possibility in Manatee County.
“I think this is something that has to be looked at when it comes to mining,” she said during the Bradenton Herald forum at METV. “Is that something that can happen in Manatee County? How do we prevent it? ... Mining is a property right. You don’t have the right to harm the environment, so I think that is something our regulations need to look at.”
Her opponent, independent Jack Richardson, said what happened in Mulberry gives him “extreme pause.”
“Water is an important issue,” Richardson said. “The mining industry doesn’t have a right to be polluting our water. ... I am a champion of water rights.”
During the debate, the candidates also addressed the proposed half-cent sales tax, development and their priorities if elected.
For Richardson, who is against the half-cent sales tax, traffic and taxes are the two biggest issues in Manatee County.
“I have a vision that we have growth, sustainable growth, managed growth so that we can continue our county into the future without having to raise taxes and without worsening the traffic problem,” he said.
While transportation is also a priority for Benac, the budget and public safety are also top issues, she said.
“The half-cent sales tax will go a long way toward providing funding” to address public safety issues, Benac said.
The half-cent sales tax will also allow the county to maintain existing assets, Benac said.
“It doesn’t do any good to build new roads if don’t have any money to maintain, same with parks and public safety needs,” she said.
But Richardson said he is against spending people’s money when the commission has backed the public into a corner.
“The overdevelopment, which she as a commissioner, had every obligation to manage,” he said. “Without this management and with this rubber-stamping, the commissioners have created such a constraint on our finances that we have to have this tax to pay for all the development that has gone on out east.”
In a rebuttal, Benac said the new projects in East Manatee aren’t where the revenue from the half-cent sales tax would be spent.
“The projects that need repair are the projects in the urban core,” she said. “My opponent is incorrect. The money is not going out east.”
Claire Aronson
