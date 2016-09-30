Vice President Joe Biden to campaign for Clinton in Sarasota

Vice President Joe Biden will stump for Hillary Clinton on Monday afternoon in Sarasota.
Biden will be at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 John Rivers St., Sarasota. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the event will be from 4:30-6 p.m., according to Hillary Clinton’s website.
“Join us to welcome Vice President Joe Biden to Sarasota where he will discuss Hillary Clinton’s vision for an America that is stronger together and an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top,” the event page states.
Biden is also expected to campaign for Clinton in Orlando on Monday.
On Wednesday, President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign for Clinton in Orlando, and deliver a health care speech in Tampa.
