Detectives still trying to determine what led to slaying

Detectives continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a Bradenton man, as they still don't know what led to his death.
At 6:22 a.m. Thursday, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a man lying on the ground at the corner of 58th Avenue Drive East and 10th Street Court East in the Oneco neighborhood.
Charles E. Saffore Jr., 35, was found dead from at least one gunshot wound.
The Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit is investigating the death of Saffore, who was carrying a gun at the time of his death. The sheriff’s office will not yet comment on what else may have been in his possession when he was found.
“We’re re-interviewing people, trying to determine where he was leading up to when he was shot,” sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow said Friday.
Anyone with information about the slaying can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519, or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS).
At the scene on Thursday morning, more than 100 loved ones and neighbors gathered as investigators gathered evidence.
Saffore had a criminal history that included convictions for four counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing to elude law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance for cocaine.
Most recently, Saffore had been arrested in May and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The State Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case in August, citing that insufficient evidence to prove the charges in court after the victim had refused to prosecute Saffore. The victim told prosecutors that it had been a mistake and he could not pursue charges against a family member.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments