Learn about proposed half-cent sales tax at seven meetings in October

A “half-cent Funding Our Future” sign sits outside the restrooms at East Bradenton Park where restroom improvements are proposed to be made should Manatee County’s half-cent infrastructure sales tax pass Nov. 8.
Last Wednesday, the county began placing signs throughout the county where projects would occur should the county receive the additional revenue generated by the sales tax referendum.
“It’s just to bring people’s attention to the fact that there is an infrastructure sales tax on the ballot,” county spokesman Nick Azzara said. “Our hope is that when people are getting their early ballots or casting their vote on the 8th of November they will be familiar with all these projects. We are trying to familiarize people with projects that will benefit from the half-cent sales tax and let them know the specifics of where projects would go.”
As another way to educate Manatee County voters about the proposed half-cent sales tax, the county will have seven meetings in October. The first meeting will be Tuesday in Lakewood Ranch and meetings will run through Thursday, Oct. 20. The meetings, which will all begin at 6 p.m., will be in each county commission district plus two meetings for the at-large commissioners.
“It’s an opportunity for people to learn more,” Azzara said. “If you are doing your job to become an informed voter, I would hope people come to these meetings, learn what about and what not about.”
During the meetings, commissioners will make an opening statement followed by a 20-minute presentation by Azzara. Following the presentation, voters will be able to direct questions to county staff in attendance about the proposed projects that would be funded with the tax.
“The hope is that we are just raising people’s awareness of sales tax on ballot and letting them know some basics of what it is all about,” Azzara said.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Community meetings begin at 6 p.m.
- Commissioner Vanessa Baugh’s meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Lakewood Ranch Townhall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.
- Commissioner John Chappie’s meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Manatee Utilities building, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton.
- Commissioner Charles Smith’s meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, at Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth Street W., Palmetto.
- Commissioner Carol Whitmore’s meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.
- Commissioner Robin DiSabatino’s meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, at South Manatee Branch Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton.
- Commissioner Betsy Benac’s meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave E., Bradenton.
- Commissioner Larry Bustle’s meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Rocky Bluff Library at 6750 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton.
