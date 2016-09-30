Clams could help give muscle to seagrass beds

Bald patches of seagrass by Port Manatee will hopefully fill in and grow with the help of an Eckerd College marine science professor and over a half million clams.
With $59,150 from the Tampa Bay Estuary Program Restoration Fund, Bruce Barber, began his two-year research earlier this month on how planting native southern quahog clams, Mercenaria campechiensis, in seagrass beds could improve the sediment quality.
Barber is also the executive director of Gulf Shellfish Institute, which was created to promote shellfish aquaculture and research like his own.
Bi-valves like clams and oysters are known for their ability to clean water, as many oyster beds have been placed in waterways to do just that. When the water is clean and clear, sunlight is able to pass through the water column and reach the seagrass for it to grow.
So why isn’t Barber using oysters?
“Clams bury themselves in the sediment. Oysters don’t,” he said.
Barber hypothesizes that the clams will take nutrients from the water column and distribute them in the sediment through their fecal matter, helping seagrass to growth in a way other than clearer water.
While Barber and his students collect data on water quality and clam growth and death, Gregg Brooks and his students will collect data on sediment.
Putting the clams into mesh bags and screens will try to keep out predators like crabs and cownose rays while the research goes on. Barber said he’ll likely have all 600,000 clams, which he’s getting from Bay Shellfish Company, out in the two-acre plot by the end of the year.
This is the first time Port Manatee is letting an organization use their submerged lands, said George Isiminger, the port’s planning, engineering and environmental affairs senior director.
“There’s always more to be learned,” he said.
Aside from commercial fisherman negatively affecting the bi-valve population, Barber said the most damaging thing to the population is dredging and filling.
In the 1960s, Port Manatee began digging a channel for their port, which undoubtedly disturbed the underwater ecology and subsequently clouded the waters and kept the sun from reaching seagrasses. From that dredged material, the port created Manbirtee Key, now a bird sanctuary near where Barber is conducting his research.
Around 2000, Isiminger said the port transplanted and protected 20 acres of new seagrass beds before they impacted 5.3 acres of seagrass for two dredging projects in 2005 and 2011.
But even with the port’s mitigation efforts, there were some unsuccessful, barren spots.
Barber added that researchers say seagrasses have bounced back to levels before the 1950s. But as the need for his research shows, there’s still work to do.
“This is a potential way to mitigate seagrass loss and help with recovery, rather than the standard method of plugging seagrass ...which has a low success rate,” Barber said.
