Quiet morning at Manatee High after protests

Fizzling from a before-school Black Lives Matter protest that migrated to an afternoon at Bradenton Riverwalk, students at Manatee High School filtered into school Friday morning without rumblings of a repeat.
After a student brought a Confederate flag with the phrase “Trump 2016” for Wednesday’s “national pride” day during the school’s homecoming Spirit Week, complaints sparked a peaceful protest in front of the Davis Building Thursday morning before school began.
This morning at Manatee High school. With NO violence either. The feeling & energy was amazinggg #BlackLivesMatter #Unity⚫️⚫️✊❤️ pic.twitter.com/K1b9kBQiXe— Tabb (@tabb_lowe) September 29, 2016
High school students from Manatee and Sarasota counties showed their support by wearing black Thursday.
Superintendent Diana Greene recorded a message to Manatee and Palmetto High parents in a robo-call Thursday evening, saying that any incidents that disrupted school could lead her to cancel homecoming activities.
Those who knew participants in the protest said no additional protests were planned for Friday. While Friday’s homecoming theme was “spirit day,” where each student wore a specific color representing their class, some said they wore black to continue supporting the cause.
School resource officer Randy Moore said the campus was quiet Friday morning. At least four police cruisers were parked in front of campus, but Moore said that happens occasionally with or without signs of a protest.
Students were “back to their adolescent selves,” Moore said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments