‘No swim’ advisory issued for Sarasota County beaches

A “no swim” advisory has been issued for five Sarasota County beaches.
Sarasota County health officials have issued the advisory for Longboat Key, 3495 Gulf of Mexico Drive; Siesta Beach, 948 Beach Road, Siesta Key; Turtle Beach, 8919 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota; Nokomis Beach, 100 Casey Key Road, Nokomis, and North Jetty, 1000 Casey Key Road, Nokomis, according to a news release.
While the beaches remain open, wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended, according to the release.
“The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Wednesday, Sept. 28, was outside acceptable limits,” the release states. “At the same time, Red Tide Advisory signs are posted at all Sarasota County beaches due to a red tide bloom off the coast. People are encouraged to read the signage and heed flags when present at area beaches.”
The advisory will remain in effect until follow-up water testing results meet recreational water quality standard. The next test results will be available Friday.
