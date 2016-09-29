Centerstone of Florida CEO to retire in December

She’s seen the 1980s’ rise of cocaine morph into a new demon of heroin in the 21st century.
She’s watched Manatee Glens merge with Centerstone.
And now, she’s ready to pass the baton.
Mary Ruiz, who joined Manatee Glens in 1987 and was Centerstone of Florida’s CEO for 20 years, announced her retirement Thursday.
Ruiz said she’s confident in the timing and her replacement. Her husband has already retired and she said he’s itching for her to join him. Many projects are also in the works post-retirement, with plans to continue to combat the rising heroin epidemic in Manatee County.
“There is no precedent for this tsunami,” Ruiz said.
By adding six beds in May to the children’s crisis center and eventually 100 more beds in their behavioral hospital and addiction center on 26th Avenue East, those at Centerstone hope it will help decrease the number of lives lost to drug use.
“When you carry a community trust the way we do, it doesn’t depend on any one person,” Ruiz said. “It’s a legacy that we all take responsibility for.”
Chief clinical officer Melissa Larkin-Skinner, who will become interim CEO when Ruiz leaves on Dec. 15, said she was surprised at the retirement announcement.
“I said, ‘From where?’” Larkin-Skinner laughed.
Ruiz has a laundry list of ways she’s helped the community, including starting a community action team, which was called “a hospital without walls,” in Manatee that spread like wildfire across the state with 22 more teams. But without the support of law enforcement, social services and the county commission, none of this would be possible.
“We are what we are because we all work together,” Ruiz said.
Larkin-Skinner has her fair share of accomplishments to fill Ruiz’s role. While she’s taking the time to learn everything she can, Larkin-Skinner has spoken in front of Florida’s delegation on the heroin crisis, is a licensed mental health counselor and was named the Florida Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association Administrator of the Year for 2016.
“Melissa is a leader in her own right,” Ruiz said. “I think she’s a natural to step in.”
Ruiz has had many memories, both somber and joyful, throughout her career. One thing she remembers most fondly is learning about the stories of success and strength from clients.
“It takes a lot of courage to live this life,” Ruiz said. “These are not weak people. I admire them deeply.”
Hannah Morse
