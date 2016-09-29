Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein stops in Sarasota

With the Republican Party falling apart and the Democratic Party split into two, the 2016 election is a realignment election, Green Party candidate Jill Stein said Thursday.
“In Sarasota, you know we have the power and we are going to use it,” Stein told about 100 supporters at Thursday’s campaign stop. “We are that demand and we must take that demand into the voting booth. If we fight only out there in the streets and in our workplaces and on our campuses, and we don’t also bring the fight into the voting booth, all the rest will count for nothing.”
A McClatchy-Marist poll released last week has Stein drawing 4 percent of the votes nationwide.
During Thursday’s campaign stop at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Sarasota, Stein had a meet & greet and press conference before she spoke to the supporters about her campaign and the Green Party.
“In this election, we are not just deciding what kind of world we are going to have, but whether we are going to have a world going forward,” Stein said. “I will feel terrible if Donald Trump gets elected and I will feel terrible if Hillary Clinton gets elected. ... No, I will not sleep well if Hillary Clinton is elected. It’s not more acceptable to bomb Muslims than ban them. We have more than two deadly choices for president.”
Wearing a “Jill Not Hill” shirt and a Bernie 2016 hat, Lee and Shirley Larson attended Stein’s event Thursday. The Sarasota couple, who were Bernie Sanders supporters during the Democratic primaries, plan to vote for Stein.
“We got burned by the Bernie,” Lee Larson said. “Her values are our values.”
Stein’s policies are very people-oriented, Shirley Stein said.
“She’s excellent,” she said. “Her slogan ‘People, Planet and Peace over Profit,’ really rings true with us.”
For Sarasota resident Eric Castle, a registered Democrat, the presidential election will be the first time he votes for a third-party candidate.
“I agree with everything she says,” he said. “The fact that we only have a two-party system is insane. Everyone claims we are freest country in the world. We are not.
“She has same views and values that I have,” he added. “The main thing is the environment.”
Environmental issues, including a sinkhole at Mosaic Company’s New Wales phosphate fertilizer manufacturing facility in Mulberry last month that released 215 million gallons of acidic water into the Floridian Aquifer, were mentioned several times during Stein’s Sarasota visit.
“This is pretty catastrophic and it’s going to be tough to deal with, but above all as a first measure, we need to ensure that this dangerous industry is not expanded,” Stein said. “And then we need to begin phasing it out and cleaning it out because in fact the phosphate, as I understand it, is largely used for fertilizer.”
What happens in Florida is going to happen all over the country and the world, it is just a matter of when, Stein told supporters.
“We can have an America and world that works for all of us,” she said. “We have potentially all the votes that we need. ...That power is in our hands. Together we are unstoppable.”
