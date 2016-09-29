Man found dead of gunshot in Oneco

Family members console each other after Deputies responding to a 911 call found Charles E. Saffore Jr., dead from at least one gunshot wound, at the corner of 58th Avenue Drive East and 10th Street Court East in Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Charles E. Saffore Sr. reacts to the sight of his son's body after Deputies responding to a 911 call found Charles E. Saffore Jr. dead from at least one gunshot wound, at the corner of 58th Avenue Drive East and 10th Street Court East in Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Capt. Stanley Schaeffer speaks with the father of a man found dead after Deputies responding to a 911 call discovered Charles E. Saffore Jr., dead from at least one gunshot wound, at the corner of 58th Avenue Drive East and 10th Street Court East in Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Investigators at the scene where Deputies responding to a 911 call found Charles E. Saffore Jr. dead from at least one gunshot wound, at the corner of 58th Avenue Drive East and 10th Street Court East in Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Deputies responding to a 911 call found Charles E. Saffore Jr., who was dead from at least one gunshot wound, at the corner of 58th Avenue Drive East and 10th Street Court East in Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Deputies responding to a 911 call found Charles E. Saffore Jr., who was dead from at least one gunshot wound, at the corner of 58th Avenue Drive East and 10th Street Court East in Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Deputies responding to a 911 call found Charles E. Saffore Jr., who was dead from at least one gunshot wound, at the corner of 58th Avenue Drive East and 10th Street Court East in Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Deputies responding to a 911 call found Charles E. Saffore Jr., who was dead from at least one gunshot wound, at the corner of 58th Avenue Drive East and 10th Street Court East in Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
A woman stands on the lawn where Deputies responding to a 911 call found Charles E. Saffore Jr. dead from at least one gunshot wound, at the corner of 58th Avenue Drive East and 10th Street Court East in Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Deputies responding to a 911 call found Charles E. Saffore Jr., who was dead from at least one gunshot wound, at the corner of 58th Avenue Drive East and 10th Street Court East in Bradenton.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com