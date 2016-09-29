Riverwalk splash pad reopens Friday morning

1:32 Fruit tree orchard unveiled at East Bradenton Park Pause

0:50 At Ballard, students and dads celebrate Dads Take Your Child to School Day

0:54 Video surveillance of Sarasota potted plant-pilfering suspect

1:19 Braden River students, players honored at Manatee County School Board meeting

0:55 Candidates vying to be next Manatee County Commissioner for District 3 face off

1:02 Southeast High School drumline performs

1:55 Painting is one of 31 works of art to be exhibited in Palmetto

2:19 Adam Putnam discusses Florida's challenges

1:12 361 days until 2017 World Rowing Championships come to Bradenton-Sarasota area

0:42 An early fall morning on Anna Maria Island