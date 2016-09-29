Crash further clogs I-75 at University with roadblocks

The intersection of I-75 and University Parkway that had southbound lanes with roadblocks after a car crash is now clear.
Morning traffic on soutbound I-75 is heavy from Ellenton at mile marker 224 to University at mile marker 213.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol website, a car crash that was responded to at 5:38 a.m. Thursdayon the overpass heading over University had caused the right and middle lanes to be blocked for two and a half hours.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
