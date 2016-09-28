Cortez restaurant ‘feeds’ empty little tummies with $23K

A nonprofit started by the wife of former Bradenton Mayor Bill Evers continues to address the needs of a growing population in Manatee County — homeless children.
Feeding Empty Little Tummies, commonly known as FELT, began with a discussion around the Evers’ dining room table in 2010 when Jane Evers decided she wanted to do something after learning that a group of Manatee County children who lived with their parents in bus stations, tents, vehicles, motel rooms and with other families, were coming to school hungry every Monday, said Dick Moore, president of FELT.
Starting out with five or six schools as partners and 90 children being given backpacks filled with nutritious food every Friday, FELT is now in 30 Manatee schools and, last Friday, served 352 children with food to get them through the weekend, Moore said.
Jane Evers died three years ago this December, but on Wednesday night, her husband, Mayor Evers, accepted a check on behalf of FELT for $23,198 from owner John Banyas, manager Bob Slicker, and the entire staff of the Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar seafood restaurant on 119th Street West in Cortez, which held a “Giving Back” fundraiser for FELT on Sept. 13.
The fundraiser’s creator was Sande Caplin & Associates and main sponsors were Heidi Johnson and RE/MAX Alliance. It was a private event with 200 tickets sold, Johnson said.
Kim Bailey, the event coordinator for FELT, played a key role in the success of the fundraiser, Johnson said.
“This is just awesome,” Moore said about the philanthropy. “Swordfish came to us and said, ‘We do a charity every year and this year we want to help you.’ We were floored. The money will go to buy more food for more kids.”
Musicians who donated their time on Sept. 13 included Tim Chandler, Greg Poulos, Dana Lawrence, Billy Rice, Kim Betts, Tanya McCormick and Twinkle.
“You can’t help but have your heart touched by what these people are doing for kids,” said Slicker, Swordfish’s popular manager.
FELT really started when Jane Evers read about a group in Brooksville who were feeding homeless children, Bill Evers said. “She didn’t do anything right away but it kept bugging her,” Evers said. “ She thought, ‘If they have this problem in Brooksville, we must have it here in Manatee.’”
After six years, a group of roughly 30 FELT volunteers meet every Friday morning at a warehouse donated by Bradenton’s Ray Shannon at the corner of 10th Avenue West and 14th Street West to pack the 350 or more backpacks, Evers said.
“We have an assembly line,” Evers said. “The food is all laid out in boxes and the volunteers walk around with a backpack and load one of everything. A few times a year the teacher’s association gives us books and we put them in, too.”
The children who receive the food in either backpacks or plastic bags every Friday all must qualify through the School District of Manatee County, Moore said.
In order for a child to qualify to get food, they have to be homeless, which can mean living in non traditional housing like a tent, street, hotel, car, bus station or they are a foster child awaiting placement in home, or they are child in a family that shares a home with multiple families, Moore said.
In Manatee, there were 1,800 students who qualified for FELT last year and this year the figure has risen to 2,000, Moore said.
This is just awesome. They came to us and said, ‘We do a charity every year and this year we want to help you.’ We were floored. The money will go to buy more food for more kids.
Dick Moore of Feeding Empty Little Tummies talks about Swordfish Grill
Tuna, peanut butter, cereal, bread and milk
The children receive high protein items in their backpacks like tuna fish, Beenie Weenies, canned spaghetti, powered milk, fresh loafs of bread, fruit and vegetable cups, cereal, peanut butter and jelly, oatmeal, apple sauce and some snacks, Moore said.
“We vary the menu every week,” Moore said. “The cans are six ounces. We try to keep the weight of the backpacks low.”
The person who gets credit for informing Banyas and his staff about FELT is Heidi Johnston, a Remax Alliance Group agent who is Banyas’ significant other and a person passionate about children.
“Hundreds of kids go home every weekend without food and being a mom this hit home with me,” Johnston said. “When I heard about what Jane Evers had done I just thought carrying on her legacy was the most important thing. I do think it will continue.”
For information on FELT: 941-776-8801 or 941-224-6089.
Comments