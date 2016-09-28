PETA expert alleges circus tigers mistreated; Feld denies accusations

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday to investigate the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus for alleged violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act in light of a new report from animal-behavior expert and wildlife consultant Jay Pratte.
Ringling is operated by Palmetto-based Feld Entertainment Inc.
According to a news release from the Norfolk, Va.-based animal rights organization, handlers were seen yelling at tigers, rattling cages and threatening them with goads and whips. Pratte — who PETA said has 25 years of experience training animals, including every member of the big-cat family — reports seeing tigers flinch with fear every time whips were raised.
It is my professional and expert opinion that the tigers I observed before and during the Ringling Bros. Red Unit shows are suffering from neglect as well as ongoing physical and psychological trauma and are not provided with … proper care.
Jay Pratte, animal-behavior expert and wildlife consultant
“He observed that during open houses, Ringling confined tigers to enclosures on hot concrete without shade or pools of water for prolonged periods,” the release states. “He also saw tigers who limped, had cracked footpads and had sustained cuts and scrapes, likely from being unable to escape incompatible cagemates. Some tigers paced incessantly, a sign of psychological distress.”
Pratte wrote in his report that his findings are the result of five years of research into the welfare of animals in circuses around the world and his own direct observations at two separate performances by the Ringling Bros. Red Unit in Lincoln, Neb., on June 4.
A Feld spokesman Wednesday evening firmly rejected the allegations contained in Pratte’s report.
“I would characterize them as fanciful conclusions based on little or no evidence,” said Stephen Payne, vice president of corporate communications for Feld Entertainment. “This gentleman never examined any of our tigers, never looked at any of our medical records, only had casual conversations with our animal care staff — and he comes to these wild allegations which run contrary to the conclusions of our vets who examine these animals on a regular basis. Not to mention we were inspected in Lincoln by local animal control officials and they found no issues.”
Payne said that until Wednesday afternoon, he had never heard of Pratte and said PETA is an organization that euthanizes almost 90 percent of the cats it plans to save in its shelter in Virginia.
Stephen Payne, vice president of corporate communications for Feld Entertainment
“The author of this report is not a veterinarian. As far as I can tell from his credentials, he does not have a Ph.D.,” Payne said. “He is not an expert in working with large cats ... We’ve worked with large cats for over 100 years.”
In his report, Pratte said it is his “professional and expert opinion that the tigers I observed before and during the Ringling Bros. Red Unit shows are suffering from neglect as well as ongoing physical and psychological trauma and are not provided with … proper care.”
PETA is calling on Ringling to end all animal acts and retire the animals to accredited sanctuaries.
Earlier this year, Ringling announced it would discontinue performances by elephants, closing a centuries-long chapter in the history of the circus.
