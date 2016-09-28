Palmetto property becoming an issue for Manatee County School Board

Three Braden River High School students and football players who helped those affected by floodwaters during Tropical Storm Hermine were honored by Superintendent Diana Greene at a Manatee County School Board meeting on Sept. 27.
The colors were in full bloom on Anna Maria Island on the first Saturday morning of the fall, Sept. 23, 2016. AMI is off the Gulf of Mexico coast of Florida, near Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Tamps Bay. Video by Marc R. Masferrer
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, a Tight End for the Tampa Bay Bucs, was arrested for DUI by the FHP in Tampa. He was stopped for entering Southbound I-275 near SR-60 and traveling at 75-80 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour speed zone, improper lane change (cutting off) Trooper Tabarie Sullivan who was traveling in his patrol vehicle.