Myakka rancher Renee Strickland featured on RFD-TV

Renee Strickland of Strickland Ranch and Exporting in Myakka City will be featured on RFD-TV’s “FarmHer” television series 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, with an encore Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 9:30 p.m.
Strickland grew up in a ranching household. She and her husband Jim broker cattle sales to Pakistan, South America, and other markets around the world. For relaxation, she enjoys playing polo at Sarasota Polo Club, Lakewood Ranch.
“One day you are interacting with someone that speaks Russian and the next day someone who speaks Spanish. And you might need Portuguese if you have to go to Brazil. So you have to be able to adapt yourself to different cultures,” Strickland said.
“Pakistan has been the most challenging market to open. I’ve been blessed to open several markets. I sent the first U.S. cattle into Oman. I sent the first U.S. cattle into Ecuador after many, many years. Maybe I am blazing some trails there, but it’s making it very easy for the other exporters to come in, which is great,” she said.
RFD-TV’s new series, “FarmHer” focuses on women in agriculture through the eyes of photographer and TV host Marji Guyler-Alaniz.
