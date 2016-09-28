Fruit to begin growing in heart of ‘food desert’

Avocados, bananas and mangoes are some of the fruits that will soon begin to grow at East Bradenton Park.
On the north side of the park, 1119 13th St. E., Bradenton, Manatee County’s Rare Fruit Tree Council, which donated the fruit trees along with the Tropical Fruit Society of Sarasota, spent seven hours earlier this month planting the 21 trees that are part of the orchard.
“We did not want citrus because of all the disease problems,” said Darryl McCullough, member of both fruit organizations. “These are much easier to grow. We wanted trees that people could grow themselves at home. These are all very much adapted to local conditions.”
The project was done in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences and Manatee County government. Sixty percent of respondents to the Healthy Food Access Assessment in 2015 said fruit trees would be beneficial in food deserts, which are defined as areas where residents do not have easy access to fresh, affordable foods.
“That project was identified as something we could relatively easily tackle,” said Susan Griffith, project assistant for community gardens in the county extension office.
While the first free community fruit orchard was planted at East Bradenton Park in the heart of a food desert, officials are hoping to replicate this in others areas of Manatee County in the future.
“This will be the pilot project,” said Amber Mills, with the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County. “There are several food deserts in community so hope we can implement in other food desert zip codes.”
Some fruit may grow as soon as the next few months but most will grow with the next few years, according to McCullough.
“It will take a few years before producing large quantities,” he said. “Few will fruit within one year.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments