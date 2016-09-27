Manatee County Commission District 3 candidates face off in debate Tuesday

Dark money and who is contributing to the campaigns of the three candidates vying to succeed John Chappie as the next Manatee County commissioner representing District 3 took center stage during a debate Tuesday afternoon.
Both independent candidates Matt Bower and David Zaccagnino say their campaigns are not funded by any special interests. Republican candidate Steve Jonsson has received contributions from developers but said Tuesday, “I don’t think any of them feel that they are going to buy my vote.”
But Bower, who has received $25,074.16 in contributions so far, said that developers run Manatee County.
“It heavily influences votes,” he said. “That’s the bottom line. ... You have a majority of the board that are completely funded by developers.”
During Tuesday’s debate, Zaccagnino, who has $16,460 in contributions, called out both of his opponents for receiving money from special interests.
“I do think special interests, dark money, PAC money expects a seat at the table, expects that inside entry into what you are thinking and what your vote is,” he said. “You have to understand where the money is coming from.”
With the largest war chest to date, Jonsson, who has received $69,854.75, told voters to look on the supervisor of elections website to see the names of his contributors “spelled out.”
“This whole concept of dark money, I like to think mine is all pretty wide open,” Jonsson said.
During the nearly hour-long debate, the candidates also talked other issues including the half-cent sales tax referendum, impact fees and Animal Services.
As a member of the county’s Citizens Financial Structure Advisory Board, Zaccagnino said the half-cent sales tax is important.
“All quality of life issues all require funding,” he said. “This kind of evens the playing field. This is an antiquated county on the way we generate revenue. This makes the most sense for everybody.”
But with mistrust of the county administration and county commission’s spending habits, Bower said he has put together his own plan.
“It’s not necessarily about the money,” he said. “From voter aspect, it’s about trust and transparency. Nobody is trusting what is coming out in the news. I have put a plan together that has complete transparency.”
To Jonsson, the half-cent sales tax is something that is needed in Manatee County.
“We’ve been so dependent on ad valorem taxes here,” he said. “The first step we need to do is figure out how to diversify revenue stream coming into county.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
