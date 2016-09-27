Adam Putnam discusses Florida's challenges

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, a Tight End for the Tampa Bay Bucs, was arrested for DUI by the FHP in Tampa. He was stopped for entering Southbound I-275 near SR-60 and traveling at 75-80 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour speed zone, improper lane change (cutting off) Trooper Tabarie Sullivan who was traveling in his patrol vehicle.
For the first time ever, the Manatee Community Foundation is hosting an all-day party and open house Tuesday at its new office at 2820 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. A highlight is a children's party from 4:30 - 6 p.m.