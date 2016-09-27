Beach renourishment project in Sarasota could benefit Perico Preserve

Before Perico Preserve opened this spring, Manatee County was already envisioning that the preserve’s seagrass habitat could be used for future mitigation for public projects.
A Sarasota beach renourishment project at Lido Key may just be that first project. At Tuesday’s meeting, Manatee County Commission authorized sending a letter to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in support of using Perico Preserve as mitigation area for the Lido Key Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project.
“Seagrass is a protected plant in the state of Florida,” said Charlie Hunsicker, Manatee County’s parks and natural resources director. “There are very few seagrass mitigation options in the state of Florida. Manatee County has an opportunity to partner with the city of Sarasota.”
Since Perico Preserve, 11700 Manatee Ave., W. on Perico Island, is in the same watershed as Big Sarasota Pass, the state has confirmed that it could be a viable mitigation site, according to agenda materials.
While there is 12.25 acres of seagrass habitat available within the basin for mitigation, the required amount is estimated between 2.9 and 3.2 acres, according to agenda materials. Manatee County officials have calculated that it would cost approximately $351,000 per acre for mitigation at Perico Preserve.
The city of Sarasota would pay the sale amount to Manatee County.
“The Perico Preserve Seagrass Basin mitigation option is the most ecologically beneficial and cost effective option,” agenda materials state.
According to a letter dated Sept. 21 from the city of Sarasota to Manatee County, “the shoreline protection project is still in the permitting phase.”
Manatee County Commissioner Robin DiSabatino said this is a great partnership with the two counties.
“This is a home run,” she said.
Also on Tuesday, the commission:
- Discussed an Animal Abuser Registry Ordinance but decided to let the Animal Services Advisory Board look into the topic.
- Heard an update about the 2017 World Rowing Championships, which will be at Nathan Benderson Park.
- Approved a budget amendment for $262,500 from the the Southwest Tax Increment Financing District to fund sidewalk projects in Bayshore Gardens.
- Approved changes to the parks and natural resources department fee schedule, which will go into effect Oct. 1.
- Appointed Eric Folkens and Charles Ward to the Health Council of West Central Florida board.
- Re-appointed Philip Brown, Thomas Skoloda, Lori Dengler and Sandy Marshall to the county’s Healthcare Advisory Board.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
