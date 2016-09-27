Police looking missing 34-year-old man

Authorities are looking for a 34-year-old man reported to be missing and endangered, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Kenneth Lynch was last seen at about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of 16th Street in Sarasota near the Renaissance Manor, according to a news release.
Lynch suffers from a medical condition. Police say he has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.
Anyone with information about Lynch’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 316-1199.
