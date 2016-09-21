Local

September 21, 2016 8:50 PM

Sarasota woman dies after crashing into truck on I-75

By Amaris Castillo

acastillo@bradenton.com

Sarasota

A Sarasota woman was killed Wednesday morning after crashing her vehicle into the car in front of her, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 7:33 a.m. Wednesday, Sherry L. Kubiak, 66, was driving southbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane approximately one mile south of North River Road. A Hialeah man was also traveling southbound directly in front of Kubiak, according to a news release.

FHP troopers said the Hialeah man began to slow down, and Kubiak’s vehicle collided into the rear of his car.

The crash remains under investigation.

