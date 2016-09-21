Lakewood Ranch M.C. to host health and wellness expo

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center is hosting a health and wellness expo where people can meet roughly 50 exhibitors and get tested on a variety of machines that can diagnose ailments.
The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in the hospital lobby, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.
The expo will include a spinal screening, a nervous system assessment, free vision and hearing tests, a mobility screening, a free blood pressure check, a free glaucoma screening, a free chair massage, a chat with a fitness professional and free samples, according to a news release.
A farmers market will be held near the hospital where people can purchase fresh fruit and vegetables, the release said.
