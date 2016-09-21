Manatee donors help Giving Challenge break $5M with time left

There’s about 90 minutes left to go in The Community Foundation of Sarasota County’s 2016 Giving Challenge which started at noon Tuesday and ends at noon today.
There’s still time for people to donate to their favorite not for profit or check out how they are doing at givingpartnerchallenge.org.
The challenge has so far broken the $5 million mark with $5,008,506 on 55,130 gifts.
The top dollar earner is The International Waldenstroms Macroglobulinemia Foundation with $90,872 on 793 gifts.
Honor Animal Rescue leads Manatee County in number of gifts and dollars with $69,986 on 1,067 gifts.
Myakka City represented in challenge
For every large not-for-profit in Manatee and Sarasota that is strking gold in the challenge, there was also a smaller one which benefited.
The Palmetto High School FFA Alumni & Supporters, the Mark Wandall Foundation, Giving Alliance of Myakka City and the Artist’s Guild of Manatee Inc., better known as Bradenton’s Village of the Arts, all are doing well in the event.
Giving Alliance of Myakka City was formed to meet the challenges of Myakka City residents who are struggling due to financial or medical reasons, said founder Rose Riggle.
“We try to do whatever we can within our community to help those who need our help,” said Riggle who came to Manatee Community Foundation’s office on Manatee Avenue West Tuesday night along with fellow Alliance member Sara Cohen to join in the 24-hour party being held there.
“We have a monthly food pantry that we run and we give 175 backpacks each week to the 70 percent of kids at Myakka City elementary who are on free or reduced lunch,” Riggle said.
The organization also sponsors a Christmas party and has an Angel Tree.
Giving Alliance of Myakka City has pulled in $1,850 on 13 gifts.
Mark Wandall Foundation puts on grief camp
Although Melissa Wandall is best known for her belief that red light cameras save lives at intersections, The Mark Wandall Foundation she started in her late husband’s name has, after five years of trying, finally been able to create a Florida camp for Manatee and Sarasota youth who have experienced grief.
Wandall says that donations made to the Mark Wandall Foundation will go toward sending more Manatee and Sarasota children to the camp.
The Wandall Foundation has raised $8,385 on 68 gifts.
The camp was held earlier this month at Cedarkirk Camp & Conference in Lithia and hosted 46 children and teens for three days.
“It was amazing,” Wandall said.
“A very transforming experience for campers and volunteers,” said Wendy Orlando, who works part time for the foundation.
Melissa Wandall’s own daughter, Madison, now 12, never met her father who died due to a red-light runner in East Manatee when Melissa Wandall was nine-months pregnant with Madison.
To host the camp, The Mark Wandall Foundation partnered with Comfort Zone Camp, the nation’s largest bereavement camp.
“The children attended free of charge,” Wandall said.
The counseling that the children received free was estimated to be valued at around $50,000 per child, Wandall said.
Palmetto High FFA Alumni helps current students
John Berkey and his daughter, 18-year-old Palmetto High graduate and current Hillsborough Community College student Jackie Berkey, came to the Manatee Community Foundation Tuesday to talk about the Palmetto High FFA Alumni & Supporters, to which they both belong.
The Palmetto FFA Alumni ia part of the Giving Challenge and, thanks to Jackie Berkey who spearheaded the social media campaign, has raised $1,150 on 30 gifts.
The mission of the Palmetto High FFA Alumni, which started in 1997, is to mentor and support Palmetto High School’s nearly 300 students who go through the school’s FFA program as well as middle school students on their way up, the Berkeys said.
There are approximately 35 adult members of the FFA Alumni.
“The amazing thing about the Palmetto High FFA Alumni is that you do not have to be a former FFA student or even in agriculture to join,” John Berkey said. “My background was all business. Most of us are community leaders that have a passion and a caring for the future.”
Palmetto’s civic leaders, like Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant, meet with the kids on a regular basis, as do Manatee leaders in agriculture, John Berkey added.
“This is more than what we fund-raised for the last six months,” John Berkey said of Giving Challenge. “This is a nice new venture for the kids because for once it is not a car wash or a bake sale.”
“Or boiled peanuts,” Jackie Berkey chimed in.
Artist’s Guild of Manatee Inc. artists weigh in
Artist Jean G. Farmer, who owns a studio called “Fun Girl Art” and art patron Jean Schwartz, both from Bradenton’s Village of the Arts, came to the challenge party on Tuesday night to talk up Artist’s Guild of Manatee Inc., which manages the Village of the Arts non-profit.
“We’re doing better than last year,” Farmer said. “Last year was our first Giving Challenge and this year we are so excited. We passed what we did last year.”
Artist’s Guild of Manatee Inc. has raised $4,200.
“We are an all-volunteer organization,” Farmer said when asked what the Guild will do with the donations. “So, we don’t have a building or an executive director so all of our money is going toward beautification and public art for next year.”
Realize Bradenton will soon have a walk from Riverwalk to Village of the Arts, Farmer said.
“We need art along the way to pull them in and have them interested,” it is art for your health and your soul.”
“We are also using the funds to make sure our Village houses are all freshly painted with bright colors and our flowers are nice,” Farmer added. “We are working to get everyone excited about Village of the Arts.”
