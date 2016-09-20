Manatee libraries headed to Ireland this May

Ireland landmarks such as The Cliffs of Moher and Blarney Castle will be brought to life this spring as Manatee libraries embarks on its first ever Downtown Library Voyagers trip.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Central Library, the trip takes voyagers through Dublin, Killarney, Dingle Bay, The Cliffs of Moher and Newmarket-on-Fergus from May 4-10, 2017.
“It is all based on education, lifelong learning,” said Jyna Johnson, Manatee County library’s program coordinator. “This travel initiative fits in with that. This is a way for us to facilitate lifelong learning and way to facilitate making connections with others in the community.”
The trip, which is open to anyone over the age of 8-years-old, costs $1,384 for sightseeing, walking tours, farmhouse tea, storytelling session, lodging and 10 meals. Roundtrip flights for $999 are optional as other flights can be booked.
But even for individuals who aren’t planning to travel from Dublin to Shannon, the library will be hosting a series of pre-travel activities beginning in October, allowing the community to learn more about Ireland.
“We wanted to have a year-long focus on the destination so that we could immerse people on all things Ireland,” Johnson said. “These programs are for anyone.”
The programs range from Irish Step Dancing to a Celtic Dancer to Celtic Chats to book discussions.
“We are offering educational programs to everyone not just people going on trip,” Johnson said.
While this trip is the first of its kind, Johnson said they hope to do a travel trip annually.
“We do have some ideas,” Johnson said of where the next trip could be to. “We also will consider domestic trips. The sky is the limit, really.”
A travel agency approached the Manatee library system last year about travel trips, which sparked the interest, Johnson said.
“It fits in with our mission,” she said. “This is a huge educational opportunity for people. We are looking to create lifelong learners and travel is just another aspect of learning and thought great opportunity to offer to community.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Downtown Library Voyagers
- Ireland
- May 4-10, 2017
- $1,384 land cost, those between the ages of 8 and 18 are charged 90 percent of the full adult rate
- For more information, contact Sheila Brindisi with Liberty Travel, 267-295-0020 or brindisis@libertytravel.com
