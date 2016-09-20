Manatee hosts first ever Giving Challenge kickoff party

By noon Tuesday, the Manatee Community Foundation offices were so filled with orange, green and yellow balloons, that it seemed like they might just float off the foundation and head for west Bradenton.
The decorations were put up for a historic party, the first ever Giving Challenge kickoff hosted in Manatee County, said Susie Bowie, executive director of Manatee Community Foundation.
Not only did the Manatee Community Foundation “balloon-up” for its landmark party to honor the Giving Challenge, but it will remain open for 24 hours straight through noon Wednesday. People who have insomnia on Tuesday night can sleepwalk over in their pj’s for coffee, Bowie said.
But they might also bring along a credit card because a foundation helper can help them make a wee hour donation, Bowie added.
The Giving Challenge, which started at noon Tuesday, is the frenzied, annual, 24-hour on-line donation event started four years ago by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to benefit not-for-profits in four counties — Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto.
As of 2:45 p.m., the Challenge had drawn 20,333 donations totaling $2,019,788, according to Joan McCaw of the Manatee Community Foundation.
Last year it pulled in a record $7 million from 36,417 individual donors who helped 449 non-profits.
This year approximately 559 not-for-profits in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties will benefit.
Top 10 in the Challenge
As of 2:30 p.m., the Top 10 number of donations in the challenge were racked up by:
1. Cat Depot with 370 gifts totaling $29,168.
2. Honor Animal Rescue with 334 gifts totaling $22,235.
3. New College Foundation with 301 gifts totaling $36,943.
4. The International Waldenstroms Macroglobulinemia Foundation with 298 gifts totaling $31,236.
5. American Cancer Society with 249 gifts totaling $20,543.
6. Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School with 213 gifts totaling $21,571.
7. All Faiths Food Bank with 211 gifts totaling $26,260.
8. The Phelan McDermid Syndrome Foundation with 208 gifts totaling $22,150.
9. Florida Studio Theatre with 195 gifts totaling $18,620.
10. Sarasota Ski A Rees with 192 gifts totaling $11,790.
Manatee results
As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday some Manatee County non-profit tallies were as follows:
Wildlife Inc. of Bradenton Beach had 49 gifts totaling $3,730.
Visible Men Academy had 64 gifts adding to $10,365.
We Care Manatee had 11 gifts totaling $1,225.
Turning Points had 67 gifts totaling $9,256.
Girl Scouts of the Suncoast had 53 gifts totaling $4,855.
Suncoast Community Capital had 14 gifts totaling $1,100.
Stillpoint House of Prayer had 58 gifts totaling $6,813.
Meals on Wheels PLUS had 60 gifts totaling $7,115.
Manatee County Audubon Society had 21 gifts totaling $2,060.
ArtCenter Manatee had 78 gifts totaling $4,895.
The Manatee Players had 99 gifts totaling $10,755.
Lots of fun and excitement
“It’s great to see the great fabulous environment here and the fun,” said Dawn Stanhope, president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County, one of many leaders of Manatee non-profits who stopped by at noon at the MCF office to check in on how they were doing in the challenge.
“I’m sure the next 24 hours will be exciting,” Stanhope added.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County, one of approximately 126 not-for-profits that are based in Manatee or serve the county, has set a goal to raise $20,000 from the challenge, which will provide scholarships for 25 kids to go to Boys & Girls Clubs for a full year, Stanhope said.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County annually serves 4,000 children through ages five through 18. It has seven locations in Manatee County. including two traditional clubs and five that are school-based.
“We are there to provide after-school programming as well as full-time in the summer in order to give kids a safe and productive environment where they can achieve their goals,” Stanhope said.
Tuesday events at 2820 Manatee Ave. W. to celebrate the Challenge:
- A special time for children from 4:30-6 p.m. where kids will be able meet Marty the Marauder and play on the Hernando DeSoto Conquistador Pirate Ship and take home some free books.
- A corporate ambassador hour from 6-7 p.m.
- The Princess Bride, a movie, will be shown at 9:30 p.m.
Information from Susie Bowie, Manatee Community Foundation
