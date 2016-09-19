First responders receive congressional recognition

SARASOTA – U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan on Monday announced the 2016 winners of the 16th Congressional District Fire and Rescue and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Awards. Buchanan established the awards to give special recognition to fire and rescue and EMS personnel who have provided distinguished service to his constituents.
The awards ceremony was held in the Sarasota County Administration Building Commissioner’s Chambers at 1660 Ringling Blvd. in Sarasota, Florida.
- Receiving the Above and Beyond the Call of Duty Award were Firefighter Christopher Carver of the North River Fire District, Battalion Chief Scott Blanchard of the City of Venice Fire Department, Engineer Mathew Redmond of the North River Fire District, and Lt. David Hawes of the City of North Port Fire Rescue District.
- Receiving the Career Service Award was Chief Brian Gorski of the Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue District.
