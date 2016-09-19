FHP reports minor school bus crash in Manatee County

The Florida Highway Patrol reported a minor school bus crash Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at 2:19 p.m. Monday on 17th Street East and 18th Avenue Drive East, according to a release. FHP troopers said a truck traveling westbound on 17th Street East bumped left side mirrors with a Manatee school bus.
Both vehicles were moved from the roadway, according to the release. There was no other damage and there were no injuries.
The school bus was transporting 14 students.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
