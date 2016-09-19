Some ballots to be mailed beginning Friday

Ballots for the Nov. 8 election will begin going out Friday.
Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office will mail the vote-by-mail ballots to overseas and military on Friday and the remainder of the vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed beginning Oct. 4.
To register in Manatee County, residents have until Tuesday, Oct. 11 to do so.
For the Nov. 8 election, the early voting period has been extended to 13 days instead of eight. Early voting will begin Monday, Oct. 24 and run until Saturday, Nov. 5. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-30 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 5.
“It’s a presidential election and get people to turn out give them longer to go out there and vote,” said Sharon Stief, chief deputy in the Manatee Supervisor of Elections office.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
