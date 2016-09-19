Local

September 19, 2016 6:44 AM

Drive-by shooting hurts 1

Herald staff report

Manatee A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting early Monday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was smoking a cigarette outside a residence in the 1300 block of Idlewild Court, when he heard a vehicle coming from the west. He turned around to see who it was and was shot in the chest by someone in the vehicle, according to a news release.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the vehicle or possible shooter, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said the bullet exited his side, and that hospital officials said the injury was not life threatening.

