Bradenton woman arrested for false report of planting bomb

A Bradenton woman was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with falsely reporting that she planted a bomb on her neighbor’s lanai.
Nuria Gursoy, 40, texted her next-door neighbor just after midnight and said there was a bomb on their property that would detonate in one hour, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies evacuated houses near the location, after which they made contact with Gursoy, who said the text was an empty threat, according to an MCSO report.
An Explosives Ordinance Detection canine was used to sweep the area, and no explosive devices were found.
Gursoy is being held on $7,500 bond.
