Stay-at-home mom finds comfort in homemade Mexican tamales

0:50 Chef Johnny Chen explains stone bowl dining Pause

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal to visit homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

3:09 Learning the "Break the Chain" dance in preparation for this weekend's One Billion Rising flash mobs

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

0:37 Budweiser Clydesdales draw crowds on Green Bridge during Bradenton Area River Regatta

2:17 Annual Bradenton Area River Regatta ends with fireworks

3:03 Sights and sounds from the Bradenton Area River Regatta

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice