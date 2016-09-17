IMG plays home game against St. Johns

IMG's Brian Hightower runs for the goal line as he outruns St. Johns' DJ Brown at IMG's home game Saturday night in Bradenton.
IMG's Kellen Mond looks over his shoulder as he crosses the goal line to St. Johns' Jamal Gay at IMG's home game Saturday night in Bradenton.
IMG's Asa Martin runs the ball with St. Johns defenders on his heels at IMG's home game Saturday night in Bradenton.
IMG's Asa Martin runs the ball with St. John's defender DJ Brown on his heels at IMG's home game Saturday night in Bradenton.
IMG's Kellen Mond look for a receiver at IMG's home game Saturday night in Bradenton.
IMG's Tre McKitty runs the ball at IMG's home game Saturday night in Bradenton.
IMG's Dylan Moses holds tight to the ball as St. Johns' Ryan Vessel tries to stop him at IMG's home game Saturday night in Bradenton.
IMG's Kellen Mond is lifted up by teammates after scoring at IMG's home game Saturday night in Bradenton.
