Ellenton couple without a home after residence catches on fire twice

An Ellenton couple is without a home, but no injuries were reported after fire struck their residence twice, according to the North River Fire District.
Fire crews initially were called Thursday night to extinguish a fire at the home in the 5900 block of French Creek Court, according to North River Fire District Battalion Chief J.D. Hadlock. Firefighters were called back to the scene around 6 p.m. Friday after insulation in a ceiling reignited.
Hadlock said fire damage has made the home uninhabitable.
“Due to the conditions inside the structure being so condense and compact and the equipment and stuff inside, we’re unable to do an accurate overhaul,” he said. “We foamed everything, and that didn’t do it, so now we’re happy to get the county out here to help us pulley the larger items out of the garage so we can extinguish the fire completely.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Hadlock said the Parrish Fire District assisted with the main fire Thursday night.
Neighbors stood across the street Friday evening and stared at the house that was filled with soot. A pale yellow Plymouth Road Runner was parked on the driveway, its front left side charred from the fire.
Katie Kay, who said she is the male homeowner’s sister, watched the scene from a home across the street. The teacher from Fort Myers said she drove to her brother’s house after receiving a call about the fire at 5 a.m. Friday.
Kay said she thinks the cause may have been an electric fire originating somewhere in the garage.
“Just devastating. Everything’s damaged. Everything’s covered in black soot — a lot of water, three inches of water everywhere,” she said, staring ahead. “They lost a lot.”
