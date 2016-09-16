Manatee County Animal Services waives adoption fees

Food trucks, volunteers and the Forget-Me-Not rescue were outside Manatee County Animal Services as the shelter’s two-day adoption event started Friday.
With adoption fees waived Friday and Saturday, Animal Services hopes to “Clear the Shelter.” An hour into the event there was already one adoption.
“It’s a two-day event where we are waiving all the adoption fees for the cats and dogs,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt, Animal Services outreach and events specialist. “We are hoping that the community comes on out. We have over 300 animals right now in our facility and at least half of those are adoptable.”
Animal Services is partnering with Forget-Me-Not, which approached the shelter about having the event, according to Debbie Woosley, president of Forget-Me-Not.
“We have about 300 homeless animals that need to have a home to live in,” Woosley said.
With the populations of Manatee and Sarasota counties, Woosley said they need less than 1 percent of residents to come out and adopt.
“We need less than 1 percent of those people to come out and we can empty the shelter,” she said. “Show the state, the world that this community cares about pets and aren’t disposable like old pair of shoes.”
Manatee County residents are still required to license their new pets for $15 and the adoption event will be at both the Palmetto shelter, 305 25th St. W., and Bradenton location, 1002 Manatee Ave. W., for cats. The Palmetto shelter is open until 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
